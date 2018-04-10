2nd annual Taste of the Master Chefs - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

2nd annual Taste of the Master Chefs

2nd annual Taste of the Master Chefs (WFXG) 2nd annual Taste of the Master Chefs (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A lot of big events accentuate Masters Week and the 2nd annual Taste of the Master Chefs topped it off at the Westlake Country Club.

People are treated with different cuisines from not only around the country but around the world made by renowned chefs. All of this is for a special cause; 100% of the donations raised will be given to the Salvation Army of Augusta.

Captain Canning says the proceeds raised will help feed over 100,000 individuals through the span of this year. "It's just a great fun atmosphere. If you can imagine the world's greatest outdoor party, this would be it."

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Who is Noel Francisco, the man who could be asked to fire Mueller?

    Who is Noel Francisco, the man who could be asked to fire Mueller?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:35:42 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:24:25 GMT

    As the second-in-line authority to the Russia investigation, Noel Francisco would likely be called upon to fire Robert Mueller if President Trump makes such a decision.

    More >>

    As the second-in-line authority to the Russia investigation, Noel Francisco would likely be called upon to fire Robert Mueller if President Trump makes such a decision.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Kremlin says it doesn't do Twitter diplomacy

    The Latest: Kremlin says it doesn't do Twitter diplomacy

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:24:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:36:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

    After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".

    More >>

    After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".

    More >>

  • Trump says all calm at White House, vents about Russia probe

    Trump says all calm at White House, vents about Russia probe

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:14:08 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:36:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens as he meets with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens as he meets with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Washington.

    The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.

    More >>

    The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly