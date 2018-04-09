Aiken County high school robotics team takes 1st in GA state championship

If you've been paying attention to the golf, you would know Patrick Reed is this year's Masters Tournament champion. But he was a part of a national championship team right here in Augusta. Our FOX 54's Shaquille Lord joins us live from the Summerville Campus with more.More >>
Rats and bed bugs at a Richmond County Apartment has tenants speaking out. A woman says she has problems with the pests and management is not doing anything about it. Last year Wynona Moore and her one year old grandchild was living in a different unit across the street.More >>
M'Aiken Magic, the Aiken County high school robotics team took first place in the Georgia State Championship FIRST Robotics Competition. The competition took place Saturday, Apr. 7 at the University of Georgia.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has concluded a six-month investigation into several individuals who have allegedly been selling narcotics on the 100 block of Kershaw Street NE in Aiken.More >>
The victim whose body was pulled from a burning home on 2nd Street back in Feb. has been identified. The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as seventy-two-year-old Paul C. Hammond.More >>
M'Aiken Magic, the Aiken County high school robotics team took first place in the Georgia State Championship FIRST Robotics Competition. The competition took place Saturday, Apr. 7 at the University of Georgia.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The University System of Georgia is considering a merger between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.More >>
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor’s decision to veto millions in new funding.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
