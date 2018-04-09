Aiken County high school robotics team takes 1st in GA state championship

M'Aiken Magic, the Aiken County high school robotics team took first place in the Georgia State Championship FIRST Robotics Competition.

The competition took place Saturday, Apr. 7 at the University of Georgia. Next week, the team will travel to Houston, Texas for the World Championship.

M'Aiken Magic currently has over twenty students on the team and is coached by John Fogarty, a former student team member. Fogarty was the driver of the team's robot when they won their division World Championship in 2009.

