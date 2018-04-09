3 arrested, 1 wanted in Aiken narcotics ring

M'Aiken Magic, the Aiken County high school robotics team took first place in the Georgia State Championship FIRST Robotics Competition. The competition took place Saturday, Apr. 7 at the University of Georgia.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has concluded a six-month investigation into several individuals who have allegedly been selling narcotics on the 100 block of Kershaw Street NE in Aiken.More >>
The victim whose body was pulled from a burning home on 2nd Street back in Feb. has been identified. The Richmond County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as seventy-two-year-old Paul C. Hammond.More >>
Rats and bed bugs at a Richmond County Apartment has tenants speaking out. A woman says she has problems with the pests and management is not doing anything about it. Last year Wynona Moore and her one year old grandchild was living in a different unit across the street.More >>
The first game ever to be played at the brand new SRP Park in North Augusta is set for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. as North Augusta High School takes on Greenbrier High School. It’ll be the public’s first chance to check out the new state-of-the-art ballpark.More >>
