3 arrested, 1 wanted in Aiken narcotics ring

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Joshua Pettus (ADPS)
Pierce Cade (source: ADPS)
Anthony Coates (ADPS)
Dezmand Williams (ADPS)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG)

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has concluded a six-month investigation into several individuals who have allegedly been selling narcotics on the 100 block of Kershaw Street NE in Aiken.

Three people were arrested as a result of the investigation: forty-two-year-old Anthony Davis Coates, twenty-three-year-old Dezmand Davontaye Willians, and twenty-two-year-old Pierce James Cade, all of Aiken. Coates is charged with distribution of crack cocaine and distribution of crack cocaine within a half mile of a school. Williams is facing two counts of distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of marijuana, and three counts of distribution within a half mile of a school. Cade is charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine and three counts of distribution of crack cocaine within a half mile of a school.

A fourth suspect has also been identified: twenty-five-year-old Joshua Devon Pettus of Neeses, SC. He is wanted for three counts of distribution of crack cocaine and three counts of distribution of crack cocaine within a half mile of a school.

If you have any information about Pettus' whereabouts, please contact CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.

