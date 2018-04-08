SRP Park ready for opening game Monday

The first game ever to be played at the brand new SRP Park in North Augusta is set for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. as North Augusta High School takes on Greenbrier High School.

It’ll be the public’s first chance to check out the new state-of-the-art ballpark.

“It’s gonna be tremendous to see those families on both schools be able to experience baseball the way it’s meant to be played in the metro,” said Jeff Eiseman, President and partner of the Augusta GreenJackets.

All proceeds from the night benefit athletic programs at North Augusta High School.

The Augusta GreenJackets have a plan in place to deal with traffic and parking at the new ballpark.

Free parking is available Monday night at the Riverside Village Parking Deck, the Medac Parking Deck, and at the North Augusta Municipal Building Lot. Parking will be $5 at these lots for all other games.

Additional parking will also be available for $5 at the First Baptist Church and Grace United Methodist Church in North Augusta and the Augusta Convention Center parking deck. There will be a shuttle service that runs from these lots to SRP Park.

Lyft, Uber, and Taxi pick up and drop off stations will also be available on Railroad Avenue just outside the main gate.

