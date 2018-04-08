1 killed, 1 in critical condition after early-morning crash in Burke County

The first game ever to be played at the brand new SRP Park in North Augusta is set for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. as North Augusta High School takes on Greenbrier High School. It’ll be the public’s first chance to check out the new state-of-the-art ballpark.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning. The crash happened at around 3:31 a.m. Apr. 8, on the Highway 25 bypass just south of the Burke County Board of Education office.
One person has been killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Columbia County. The crash happened near the intersection of Columbia Road and Louisville Road.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Beech Island woman. Twenty-five-year-old Miracle Perry was found dead inside her Westminster Way apartment just after 8 am Saturday. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Newberry to determine her cause of death.
