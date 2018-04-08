1 killed, 1 in critical condition after early-morning crash in B - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

1 killed, 1 in critical condition after early-morning crash in Burke County

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 3:31 a.m. Apr. 8, on the Highway 25 bypass just south of the Burke County Board of Education office. The driver of the vehicle, sixty-two-year-old Tommie Wrights of Coleman Lane was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition. The other person in the vehicle, fifty-six-year-old Beverly Young of Old Mullen Highway, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard says, "We are doing everything possible to make our roadways safer. Our primary causations are speed, following too closely, and distracted driving. We can't stress enough how important it is to drive safely by going the speed limit, not following any vehicle too closely, and paying full attention to your driving at all times. Life is precious and way too often it is cut short by tragedies such as this. The family & friends have our sincere condolences and will be in our prayers."

