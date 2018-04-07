CE Huffman joined FOX 54 as a morning news anchor in Apr. 2018.

He has anchored news in Missouri and Mississippi. After graduating from Eastern Kentucky University he started his career leading the student media department at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. After two and a half years in the Lowcountry, he moved to the Midwest to Anchor Good Morning Heartland for KTVO, covering stories for Northeast Missouri and Southeast Iowa. After two years he moved to Mississippi to launch FOX 40 and Friends for WDBD-TV in Jackson, Mississippi.

After leaving the FOX Jackson FOX affiliate, he to a break to travel the country and experience new opportunities in public transit and property management.

CE Huffman is thrilled to be part of the team and lives in Downtown Augusta with his 10-year old Beagle/Dachshund mix dog Lexicon.

Please don’t hesitate to stop and say hello or email him with story ideas by sending an email to chuffman@wfxg.com or follow him on Facebook and Twitter.