Beech Island woman found dead in her apartment

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
BEECH ISLAND, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Beech Island woman.

Twenty-five-year-old Miracle Perry was found dead inside her Westminster Way apartment just after 8 am Saturday. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Newberry to determine her cause of death.

