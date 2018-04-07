Beech Island woman found dead in her apartment

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Beech Island woman. Twenty-five-year-old Miracle Perry was found dead inside her Westminster Way apartment just after 8 am Saturday. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Newberry to determine her cause of death. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting in Augusta. Deputies were called out to Sullivan Road at about 8:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found a large group of people and multiple people had been shot.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains that were found in a wooded area in Hephzibah.More >>
A man is behind bars in Richmond County after deputies say he kidnapped a woman. Just after 11 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 6, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office were called out to the 2700 block of Perimeter Parkway for reports of a missing employee.More >>
