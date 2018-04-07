Suspect arrested for kidnapping woman in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect arrested for kidnapping woman in Augusta

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A man is behind bars in Richmond County after deputies say he kidnapped a woman.

Just after 11 a.m. on Friday, Apr. 6, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office were called out to the 2700 block of Perimeter Parkway for reports of a missing employee. Deputies were able to locate the suspect, Curtis Burrison at the Georgia Visitor's Center on I-20. An investigation determined that Curtis had taken her by force. She appeared to be unharmed.

Curtis Burrison is being held at the Richmond County Detention Center. He's charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

