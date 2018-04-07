Stephanie Lopez is a morning anchor/reporter at WFXG. She's excited to help you start your day every morning. She's passionate about the community, bringing you all the info you need to know and getting to the heart of any story.

Stephanie is a bilingual journalist. She comes to WFXG after working as a reporter at WTVD in Raleigh - Durham, NC, where her work was featured on World News Tonight, Good Morning America and ABC News Owned Stations across the United States. Prior to that, she also worked in Raleigh, NC as a freelance reporter at Univision Noticias 40.

A proud Tar Heel, she graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in journalism and mass communications and a concentration in broadcast. While in school, she interned at the Brian Ross Investigative Unit at ABC News in New York, NY, the Beach Channel in Miami, FL and WTVD.

A native of Miami, FL, Stephanie enjoys spending time with her family, going to the beach and sipping Cuban coffee.

You can keep with Stephanie by following her on Facebook and Twitter. If you have a story you'd like to tell her, send an email to slopez@wfxg.com.