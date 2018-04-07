Copy-Miya Payton

Miya Payton joined the WFXG news team in March 2017 as a multimedia journalist.

Miya is from Abbeville, SC. She’s now excited to call Augusta home. Before moving to the Peach State, she was a producer and editor for WIS 10 in Columbia, SC. She graduated from Lander University in May 2015 where she received a B.A. in Mass Communication. During her time at Lander, she was a reporter for Lander XLR Radio and Lander WLGTV News.

When she’s not reporting, you can find her surrounded by family and friends. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Miya is eager to learn more about the issues and stories that are important to the CSRA. Make sure to say hello when you see her around the community. Until then stay connected and follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

Send Miya an email at mpayton@wfxg.com.