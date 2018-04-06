1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Columbia Co. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Columbia Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

One person has been killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Columbia County.

The crash happened near the intersection of Columbia Road and Louisville Road. Three vehicles are involved and injuries have been reported.

One lane of traffic is closed. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is directing traffic.

