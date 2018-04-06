Woman wanted for questioning in theft case - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Woman wanted for questioning in theft case

By Adam Bodner, Producer
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect wanted for questioning in a theft case.

On March 28 at around 5:30 p.m., investigators say the woman pictured set up a meeting in front of Chipotle on Robert C. Daniel Parkway to buy a cell phone from the victim.  When the meeting for the purchase happened, the driver asked to see the phone and then drove off without paying for it.  Investigators say the suspect drove off in a white Ford F150 with a yellow light on top.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Deputy Thomas Langford with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Division or any on-duty investigator at (706) 821-1038 or (706) 821- 1080.

