Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office looking for theft suspect

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect.

The incident happened at the Walmart in Grovetown on Steiner Way. At around 10 p.m. on March 27, investigators say the man pictured took $100 left at the self-checkout by the victim. The suspect's car is also pictured in this article.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Investigator Jacob Dyer at (706) 541-1044 or at jdyer@columbiacountyso.org.

