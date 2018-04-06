Medical attention for child abdominal pain - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Medical attention for child abdominal pain

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
All parents know that tummy aches are bound to happen with children. However, how do you know when it is severe and needs medical attention?

Tummy aches, weight loss, vomiting, diarrhea, blood in stool, and fever are all red flags for abdominal pain. There are short term reasons and long term reasons and it is best to follow up with a pediatrician to differentiate the causes. Abdominal pain causes could involve anything from problems with the GI system to the kidneys to the muscles. Unfortunately kids can not tell where it hurts or what it feels like but they will refer to pain located around the belly button. Children definitely have a hard time distinguishing between nervous butterflies, nausea, and indigestion or a more serious condition – constipation.

"So on occasion the pain can originate from constipation although that is generally a diagnosis that we'd like to make by physical exam and by talking to the families that is a common ideology for pain so insuring kids are staying well hydrated and eating high fiber foods will hopefully prevent that and may treat the symptoms if they are less severe.", explains Doctor James Lamphear at Doctors Hospital.

Doctor Lamphear also says keep an eye on diet when it comes to abdominal issues. The best diets are the ones that are based on the FDA approved triangle. Mostly foods in the form of fruits and veggies not only starches and sugar but the fiber that is necessary for good GI habits. Meat, cheese, and milk products are on the triangle but should be given in smaller amounts.

