No Electronics, No Problems for Patrons at 2018 Masters Tournament

Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.
Sources said Corey Lewandowski, President Trump's former campaign manager, gave profanity-laced testimony during a tense hearing in the House Russia probe last month.
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration.
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.
