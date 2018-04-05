Former employee files wrongful termination lawsuit against Aiken County

A lawsuit has been filed by a former Aiken County employee against his former employee and two county employees, alleging that he was wrongfully fired from his job.

In the lawsuit, former Fields Supervisor Charles Waylon Fields claims that two County employees, Assistant County Administrator Brian Sanders and Buildings and Grounds Director Darrin Tanton, conspired to have him terminated after he expressed concerns about using County equipment to remove a tree from private property.

The lawsuit states that in Mar. 2017, Fields was told he was being investigated by the County for his management style, though shortly after, Sanders informed him that the investigation did not find any wrongdoing and encouraged him to continue conducting his work as he had been doing a "good job." In June, issues regarding how mowing was being done in the County arose between the defendants and Fields' direct supervisor, John Dyches. The loss of inmate labor was causing Fields' crews to have to clean trash from roadways prior to mowing. The suit alleges that Tanton was unwilling to work with Fields to alleviate the problem, saying "mowing roads ain't my responsibility."

On Aug. 4, Fields says he was asked by Sanders to remove a fallen tree on private property owned by a former Council Member. Fields and Dyches objected but Fields says he did not refuse to do the work, not wanting to labeled as insubordinate. The job required him to hire a contractor to do the work and he says he didn't believe it was appropriate to use County equipment and taxpayer funds to do work on private property.

Less than two weeks later on Aug. 17, Sanders and Gayle Wolman placed Fields on a one-week paid suspension for engaging in "threatening behavior", citing unsolicited complaints. Fields says they did not explain to him the nature of those complaints. The lawsuit claims Sanders later met with the Aiken County Roads and Bridges Foreman and told them to distribute a memo asking staff to come forward with any pressing issues about Fields' management style.

On Sept. 5, Fields says he met with Sanders and Wolman, who told him there had been several complaints made including employees being underpaid, having to use old equipment, a lack of safety meetings, and his management style. Fields says they would not give him any information or specifics about the complaints. He says he informed them that he could not control pay or the age of his crews' equipment and provided proof that he conducted sufficient safety meetings.

Fields says Sanders fired him that same day, offering a severance package and trying to get him to resign. Fields refused. He says when he asked Sanders why he was being terminated, Sanders said he would not discuss employee issues with him. Fields says Sanders stated that he would "take care of John Dyches as well."

You can read the full complaint here:

