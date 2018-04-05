Patrons describe what it's like to follow Tiger Woods at the Masters

It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform.

The grandstands are full. The ropes packed as well. The gallery is on the move to see the four-time Masters champ back in major championship action.

Masters patron Tony Fiore says, "There's more with Tiger, it's like amateurs vs professionals, he brings so much to the game and so many people love him."

FOX 54 joined Tiger's faithful on the move as he made his way up and down the hilly fairways of Augusta National. Two tips if you want to be apart of Tiger's gallery: you better get here early and you better not be claustrophobic.

"Get in position and enjoy it. Take it all in. That's what the experience is about." A veteran of the Tiger gallery, Mark Weaver is showing Tony Fiore the tricks of the trade when following Tiger. After seeing his dramatic Masters victory in 2005, he says it's just a different experience when Tiger is in contention.

What's it like tot be apart of that gallery, six or seven people back deep following Tiger? "It's amazing, like right now, we got four guys coming through then Zach Johnson, then Tiger, followed by last year's champ Sergio."

Tiger's return had him going one over par on the day; nothing incredible. But a solid enough round to keep him in the mix as the leaderboard and tournament starts to take shape.

Weaver says, "It will probably build depending on his play, but the better he plays the more intense it's gonna get."

Tiger tees off on Friday at 1:27 p.m. along with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood.

