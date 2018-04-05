Augusta hosts 59th Red Carpet Tour

Former Fields Supervisor Charles Waylon Fields claims Assistant County Administrator Brian Sanders and Buildings and Grounds Director Darrin Tanton conspired to have him terminated after he expressed concerns about using County equipment to remove a tree from private property.More >>
Former Fields Supervisor Charles Waylon Fields claims Assistant County Administrator Brian Sanders and Buildings and Grounds Director Darrin Tanton conspired to have him terminated after he expressed concerns about using County equipment to remove a tree from private property.More >>
Cheers and greetings as business leaders from around the world walked down the red carpet in Augusta. The 59th Red Carpet Tour showcased Georgia's growing business community.More >>
Cheers and greetings as business leaders from around the world walked down the red carpet in Augusta. The 59th Red Carpet Tour showcased Georgia's growing business community.More >>
It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci tagged along in Tiger's gallery.More >>
It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci tagged along in Tiger's gallery.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains that were found in a wooded area in Hephzibah.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains that were found in a wooded area in Hephzibah.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting in Augusta. Deputies were called out to Sullivan Road at about 8:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found a large group of people and multiple people had been shot.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting in Augusta. Deputies were called out to Sullivan Road at about 8:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found a large group of people and multiple people had been shot.More >>