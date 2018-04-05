Augusta host 59th Red Carpet Tour

Cheers and greetings as business leaders from around the world walked down the red carpet in Augusta. The 59th Red Carpet Tour showcased Georgia's growing business community. The event is a four day tour that visits different regions of the state each year and attends the Masters Tournament. On April 5, the business leaders were able to learn more about Augusta's thriving community.

"That first year . . .58 years ago has now lead to billions of dollars of investments and thousands of jobs that have come to the state of Georgia. Like I said, it is a proven track record to success and we are looking forward to another great year.", explains Pat Wilson, who is the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

After the walk on the red carpet, everyone spent the rest of the day on the grounds of the Augusta National Golf Club for the opening round. On April 7, the group will return to watch the third round of the Masters.

