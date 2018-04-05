Skeletal human remains found in Hephzibah

Cheers and greetings as business leaders from around the world walked down the red carpet in Augusta. The 59th Red Carpet Tour showcased Georgia's growing business community.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains that were found in a wooded area in Hephzibah.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting in Augusta. Deputies were called out to Sullivan Road at about 8:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found a large group of people and multiple people had been shot.More >>
A City of Aiken survey taken two years ago is the topic of conversation today. Mayor Rick Osbon says there was a overwhelming amount who felt as if morale among employees was low. The mayor says they have already been working to fix complaints.More >>
The Par 3 Tournament saw no shortage of fans this year. This rich tradition is meant to be a stress reliever for these golfers on the eve of the most competitive tournaments of the year.More >>
