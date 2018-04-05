Skeletal human remains found in Hephzibah - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Skeletal human remains found in Hephzibah

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains that were found in a wooded area in Hephzibah.

Deputies were called out to the 1900 block of McDade Road just before 5 p.m. Wednesday for reports that skeletal remains had been found. CID determined that the remains were human.

The remains will be sent to the GBI for autopsy and identification.

