Skeletal human remains found in Hephzibah

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains that were found in a wooded area in Hephzibah.

Deputies were called out to the 1900 block of McDade Road just before 5 p.m. Wednesday for reports that skeletal remains had been found. CID determined that the remains were human.

The remains will be sent to the GBI for autopsy and identification.

