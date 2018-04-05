Funeral arrangements announced for 16 year old Janell Carwell - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Funeral arrangements announced for 16 year old Janell Carwell

LaTania Janell Carwell was last seen in April; RCSO. LaTania Janell Carwell was last seen in April; RCSO.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for 16 year old Latania Janell Carwell. Services are scheduled for Saturday, April 14 at 1 p.m. at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church located at 405 Sand Bar Ferry Road. The public is invited to attend, but no cameras will be allowed inside the church and no pictures can be taken during the service. 

The body of Latania Carwell was found back in March in a shallow grave on Golden Camp Road after being missing for nearly a year. Her stepfather, Leon Tripp and her mother are both in jail facing charges connected to her death. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    YouTube shooter's bizarre videos key to suspected motive

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:36:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:18:46 GMT
    (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...(Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    More >>

  • FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:54:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:09:04 GMT
    The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>

  • Police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

    Police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:24:53 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:52:39 GMT
    (Source: Robert Coggeshall)(Source: Robert Coggeshall)

    Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.

    More >>

    Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly