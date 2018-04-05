Funeral arrangements announced for 16 year old Janell Carwell

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for 16 year old Latania Janell Carwell. Services are scheduled for Saturday, April 14 at 1 p.m. at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church located at 405 Sand Bar Ferry Road. The public is invited to attend, but no cameras will be allowed inside the church and no pictures can be taken during the service.

The body of Latania Carwell was found back in March in a shallow grave on Golden Camp Road after being missing for nearly a year. Her stepfather, Leon Tripp and her mother are both in jail facing charges connected to her death.