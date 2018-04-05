Tour bus headed to Masters overturns on I-20, driver charged wit - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Tour bus headed to Masters overturns on I-20, driver charged with DUI

Overturned charter bus that was headed to The Masters 4/5/18 (WFXG) Overturned charter bus that was headed to The Masters 4/5/18 (WFXG)
Traffic backed up on I-20 after bus headed to The Masters overturned 4/5/18 (WFXG) Traffic backed up on I-20 after bus headed to The Masters overturned 4/5/18 (WFXG)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The driver of a tour bus that overturned on I-20 Thursday morning is being charged with DUI.

The crash happened at around 8:45 a.m. about three miles from the Wrens exit. Georgia State Patrol's investigation determined that the bus ran off the right side of the road and the driver over-corrected, turning the bus over in the median. Eighteen passengers were aboard the bus, and several have been taken to Doctors Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, sixty-one-year-old Steven F. Hoppenbrouwer of Gwinett County has been charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

The bus, owned by Jet Executive Limousine, Inc. was reportedly heading to the Masters tournament in Augusta.

