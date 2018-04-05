I-20 Shut down after bus flipped, injuries reported - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

I-20 Shut down after bus flipped, injuries reported

COLUMBIA COUNTY, G.A. (WFXG) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed that a bus has flipped over on I-20, near mile marker 185. It happened around 8:46 a.m. with reported injuries. All lanes are shut down until further notice. 

FOX 54 NEWS NOW has a crew headed that way. We'll have more information as it becomes available. 

    •   
