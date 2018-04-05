Driver of crashed tour bus headed to Masters bonds out of jail, facing new charges

The driver of a tour bus that overturned on I-20 Thursday morning is now facing additional charges.

The driver, sixty-one-year-old Steven F. Hoppenbrouwer of Gwinett County has been charged with seven counts of serious injury by vehicle, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence. Hoppenbrouwer waived his initial court appearance. He bonded out of the Columbia County Detention Center Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 8:45 a.m. Thursday about three miles from the Wrens exit. Georgia State Patrol's investigation determined that the bus ran off the right side of the road and the driver over-corrected, turning the bus over in the median.

Eighteen passengers were aboard the bus, and several have been taken to Doctors Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Seven of the passengers were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. Two are listed in fair condition and the other five are listed as severe. Three other passengers who continued on to their destination after the crash came into AUMC later for minor injuries. Those three were treated and released.

The bus, owned by Jet Executive Limousine, Inc. was reportedly heading to the Masters tournament in Augusta.

