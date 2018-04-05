City of Aiken survey results

A City of Aiken survey taken two years ago is the topic of conversation today. Mayor Rick Osbon says there was a overwhelming amount who felt as if morale among employees was low. The mayor says they have already been working to fix complaints.

Leadership received 75% of the responses back from the survey that cost around five thousand dollars. Back in 2016, John Klimm held the title of Aiken City Manager; however you may remember three months ago he left that position. There were comments left on surveys that accused him of creating a hostile work environment. Also around 35% felt as if policies were implemented in a manner that was fair to all; even less people felt they were paid fairly.

Mayor Rick Obson confirms now majority of the employees have been brought up or are in the process of being brought up to the median level of a proper pay scale. He says the organization is stronger because of this survey because it created a great baseline to identify what they need to improve on. "The survey was conducted anonymously so that there would be not retribution to anyone or department. It was because the City Manager's Office at that time wanted a baseline to improve things. We very much look forward to another employee survey so we can see the results after we've made some changes accordingly and I trust that it will be more positive."

According to the City Manager's Office the morale is better and steps are being made to keep it that way.

