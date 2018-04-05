City of Aiken survey results

A City of Aiken survey taken two years ago is the topic of conversation today. Mayor Rick Osbon says there was a overwhelming amount who felt as if morale among employees was low. The mayor says they have already been working to fix complaints.More >>
A City of Aiken survey taken two years ago is the topic of conversation today. Mayor Rick Osbon says there was a overwhelming amount who felt as if morale among employees was low. The mayor says they have already been working to fix complaints.More >>
The Par 3 Tournament saw no shortage of fans this year. This rich tradition is meant to be a stress reliever for these golfers on the eve of the most competitive tournaments of the year.More >>
The Par 3 Tournament saw no shortage of fans this year. This rich tradition is meant to be a stress reliever for these golfers on the eve of the most competitive tournaments of the year.More >>
It's a dance event for the kids held Wednesday during the week of The Masters. Kids have a chance to dance until they can't anymore. Also, some surprise guests made an appearance including Mary Poppins and the Little Mermaid.More >>
It's a dance event for the kids held Wednesday during the week of The Masters. Kids have a chance to dance until they can't anymore. Also, some surprise guests made an appearance including Mary Poppins and the Little Mermaid.More >>
Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.More >>
Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.More >>
Jalen Devaughn Simpkins turned himself in at the Aiken County Detention Center Wednesday, Apr. 4. He is set to appear before a magistrate at 10 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Jalen Devaughn Simpkins turned himself in at the Aiken County Detention Center Wednesday, Apr. 4. He is set to appear before a magistrate at 10 a.m. Thursday.More >>