MISSING: Thomas Hitched

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Thomas Hitched (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Thomas Hitched (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.

Fifty-five-year-old Thomas Hitched was last seen around 3 p.m. near the Augusta National golf course. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs around 210 lbs. He was last seen wearing black short, a hunter green shirt, and a white cap with LSU on it.

If you've seen Hitched, please contact the sheriff's office at 706-821-1080.

