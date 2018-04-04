MISSING: Thomas Hitched

Fifty-five-year-old Thomas Hitched was last seen around 3 p.m. near the Augusta National golf course. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs around 210 lbs. He was last seen wearing black short, a hunter green shirt, and a white cap with LSU on it.More >>
Fifty-five-year-old Thomas Hitched was last seen around 3 p.m. near the Augusta National golf course. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs around 210 lbs. He was last seen wearing black short, a hunter green shirt, and a white cap with LSU on it.More >>
The Par 3 Tournament saw no shortage of fans this year. This rich tradition is meant to be a stress reliever for these golfers on the eve of the most competitive tournaments of the year.More >>
The Par 3 Tournament saw no shortage of fans this year. This rich tradition is meant to be a stress reliever for these golfers on the eve of the most competitive tournaments of the year.More >>
It's a dance event for the kids held Wednesday during the week of The Masters. Kids have a chance to dance until they can't anymore. Also, some surprise guests made an appearance including Mary Poppins and the Little Mermaid.More >>
It's a dance event for the kids held Wednesday during the week of The Masters. Kids have a chance to dance until they can't anymore. Also, some surprise guests made an appearance including Mary Poppins and the Little Mermaid.More >>
Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.More >>
Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.More >>
Jalen Devaughn Simpkins turned himself in at the Aiken County Detention Center Wednesday, Apr. 4. He is set to appear before a magistrate at 10 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Jalen Devaughn Simpkins turned himself in at the Aiken County Detention Center Wednesday, Apr. 4. He is set to appear before a magistrate at 10 a.m. Thursday.More >>