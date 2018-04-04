2018 Par-Tee on the Green - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

2018 Par-Tee on the Green

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

It's a dance event for the kids held Wednesday during the week of The Masters.

Kids have a chance to dance until they can't anymore.  Also, some surprise guests made an appearance including Mary Poppins and the Little Mermaid. Certainly, quite a bit for everyone to look forward to.

Karen Gordon says, "They can look forward to Jay Jefferies. Just a good time, activities for the kids, Lidl is our title sponsor, they're giving away samples, it's just fun."

Our own Jay Jefferies was emceeing the event. The Director says this is the biggest turnout since the event started several years ago.

