People from all around making their way to Augusta for the Masters and many Augustans are leaving for vacation to avoid all the golf chaos. Doctors Hospital says travelers more times than often forget the necessary items to pack when going out of town. Most remember to always pack the obvious such as clothes, shoes, and electronics but leave behind medication.

"It is always good to have a complete list of your medications. I would recommend bringing an extra three day supply so if you are planning to leave for seven days make sure you have at least ten days supply of medication. Travel plans are always a chance especially as we approach the hurricane season so weather patterns may change and you may get stuck longer somewhere than expected; so it is good to have a little extra on hand.", says Doctor Zickgraf with Doctors Hospital.

Of course you expect to have fun on your vacation but you need to be prepared if something goes wrong. Dr. Zickgraf also says ER visits mostly consist of severe allergies, ankle and alcohol related injuries during the Masters.

