Medicine checklist for travelers - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Medicine checklist for travelers

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Medicine checklist for travelers (wfxg) Medicine checklist for travelers (wfxg)

People from all around making their way to Augusta for the Masters and many Augustans are leaving for vacation to avoid all the golf chaos. Doctors Hospital says travelers more times than often forget the necessary items to pack when going out of town. Most remember to always pack the obvious such as clothes, shoes, and electronics but leave behind medication.

 "It is always good to have a complete list of your medications. I would recommend bringing an extra three day supply so if you are planning to leave for seven days make sure you have at least ten days supply of medication. Travel plans are always a chance especially as we approach the hurricane season so weather patterns may change and you may get stuck longer somewhere than expected; so it is good to have a little extra on hand.", says Doctor Zickgraf with Doctors Hospital.

Of course you expect to have fun on your vacation but you need to be prepared if something goes wrong. Dr. Zickgraf also says ER visits mostly consist of severe allergies, ankle and alcohol related injuries during the Masters.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Medicine checklist for travelers

    Medicine checklist for travelers

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:58:06 GMT
    Medicine checklist for travelers (wfxg)Medicine checklist for travelers (wfxg)
    Medicine checklist for travelers (wfxg)Medicine checklist for travelers (wfxg)

    People from all around making their way to Augusta for the Masters and many Augustans are leaving for vacation to avoid all the golf chaos. Doctors Hospital says travelers more times than often forget the necessary items to pack when going out of town.

    More >>

    People from all around making their way to Augusta for the Masters and many Augustans are leaving for vacation to avoid all the golf chaos. Doctors Hospital says travelers more times than often forget the necessary items to pack when going out of town.

    More >>

  • NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo visits Augusta Boys and Girls Club

    NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo visits Augusta Boys and Girls Club

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-04 02:49:12 GMT
    Dikembe Mutombo (WFXG)Dikembe Mutombo (WFXG)
    Dikembe Mutombo (WFXG)Dikembe Mutombo (WFXG)

    Mayor Hardie Davis brought in NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo to the Hagler Boys and Girls Club Tuesday. Mayor Davis and Mutombo played basketball with the students and talked about the importance of education, respect, and teamwork.

    More >>

    Mayor Hardie Davis brought in NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo to the Hagler Boys and Girls Club Tuesday. Mayor Davis and Mutombo played basketball with the students and talked about the importance of education, respect, and teamwork.

    More >>

  • Doctor says travelers often forget the most important essential: medication

    Doctor says travelers often forget the most important essential: medication

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-04-04 02:28:00 GMT
    Doctor Thomas Zickgraf, Doctors Hospital (WFXG)Doctor Thomas Zickgraf, Doctors Hospital (WFXG)
    Doctor Thomas Zickgraf, Doctors Hospital (WFXG)Doctor Thomas Zickgraf, Doctors Hospital (WFXG)

    People from all around are making their way to Augusta for The Masters. Doctors Hospital says travelers remember to pack clothes, shoes, and electronics but leave behind medication, including daily medication, pain medication in case of injuries, insect repellant, and if you are going to the Masters, definitely some sunscreen.

    More >>

    People from all around are making their way to Augusta for The Masters. Doctors Hospital says travelers remember to pack clothes, shoes, and electronics but leave behind medication, including daily medication, pain medication in case of injuries, insect repellant, and if you are going to the Masters, definitely some sunscreen.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly