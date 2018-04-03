NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo visits Augusta Boys and Girls Club

Mayor Hardie Davis brought in NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo to the Hagler Boys and Girls Club Tuesday. Mayor Davis and Mutombo played basketball with the students and talked about the importance of education, respect, and teamwork. After the event, kids asked Mutombo about his life and career.

"I think it is important that no matter which stage of life you find yourself in success is really predicated on a willingness to give back. -- giving back to others -- giving back to others. That is the thing that Mutombo talked about as well. Even beyond his NBA career he and his wife started the Mutombo foundation. They have contributed over 37 million dollars to build a hospital there in Kongo that serves over 600 thousand boys and girls.

Mutombo says he will continue to work with Mayor Davis. "I'm glad that so many leaders like us who are coming in are talking to our young people and giving them the message because people perish because of lack of knowledge. Education is very important. It does not matter the level the message needs to continue."

He will be coming back to Augusta in the summer in June to hold a basketball clinic.

