Doctor says travelers often forget the most important essential: medication

The South Carolina Medicaid Agency and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will limit how many opioids doctors can prescribe to patients in some cases.More >>
The County of Greenville is suing numerous pharmaceutical companies amid a growing opioid substance abuse problem across the country.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
People from all around are making their way to Augusta for The Masters. Doctors Hospital says travelers remember to pack clothes, shoes, and electronics but leave behind medication, including daily medication, pain medication in case of injuries, insect repellant, and if you are going to the Masters, definitely some sunscreen.More >>
The Columbia County Department of Health has identified a rabid stray cat in Martinez. On Mar. 28, a stray cat was picked up by a passerby in the area around The Pass & Fury's Ferry Road. The cat appeared to be injured and was and taken to a veterinary clinic.More >>
