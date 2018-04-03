Tiger Woods talks about competition at the 2018 Masters

FOX 54 a chance to catch up with Tiger after the practice round. He answered questions about how his injury has impacted his outlook on his career and the stiff competition that's at this year's tournament.

Our Shaquille Lord asked Tiger if it will take his best performance of his career to win. "I really hope I'm playing my best golf. This is a tournament I think where experience does help a lot. I have played here and I've won here not playing my absolute best but this has to be a certain part of my game that is on. This tournament really helps with having experience and really understanding how to play this particular golf course"

Tiger went on to say his primary focus is playing the 4 rounds of this tournament and letting everything take care of itself.

