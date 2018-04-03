Georgia Power customers will be credits from Vogtle expansion on - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Georgia Power customers will be credits from Vogtle expansion on their bill

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Plant Vogtle; Source: WFXG

Georgia Power customers will soon see credits on their power bills.

The first of three $25 credits will start showing up on customer's Georgia Power bills in Apr. The Georgia Public Service Commission approved $118 million in credits to be distributed to customers throughout 2018 as part of its order to continue construction of reactors 3 and 4 at Plant Vogtle.

In addition, GA PSC has approved $1.2 billion in customer benefits as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The benefits include approximately $130 million in reduced taxes on financing costs for the Vogtle expansion, $330 million in direct credits due to lower federal income tax rates over the next two years, and approximately $700 million in future benefits that will be addressed in Georgia Power's base rates in 2019. Under the new plan, a typical customer using about 1,000 kilowatt-hours each month could receive about $70 in refunds over the next two years.

Since the Plant Vogtle expansion began, Georgia Power and GA PSC have worked to provide benefits to customers and minimize the financial impact of the construction. Customers will also save money throughout 2018 following the recent approval by the Georgia PSC of Georgia Power’s updated 2018 Nuclear Construction Cost Recovery (NCCR) tariff.

