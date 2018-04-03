Georgia Power customers will be credits from Vogtle expansion on their bill

FOX 54 a chance to catch up with Tiger after the practice round. He answered questions about how his injury has impacted his outlook on his career and the stiff competition that's at this year's tournament.More >>
Georgia Power customers will soon see credits on their power bills. The first of three $25 credits will start showing up on customer's Georgia Power bills in Apr.More >>
Heading into the 2018 Masters Tournament, patrons were offered a special gift seeing several of the best golfers in the practice round. Of Course, one of the main story lines is how would Tiger Woods bounce back this year after his back injury. Seeing is believing and taking a snapshot of one of the world's best wasn't an opportunity Linda was going to miss out on, No matter the angle. "Tiger woods was right here. I got a picture of his backside I was so e...More >>
The Augusta Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire involving three structures near downtown Augusta. The fire broke out in an abandoned home in the 900 block of Cedar St. The fire spread to two other vacant homes, fully involving all three.More >>
They say there's no place like home. For caddy William Lanier, home is just one mile away from the sprawling fairways of Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan also calls Augusta home, living just about 10 minutes from the course.More >>
