Tiger Fever marks Woods' return to The Masters

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Heading into the 2018 Masters Tournament, patrons were offered a special gift seeing several of the best golfers in the practice round. 
Of Course, one of the main story lines is how would Tiger Woods bounce back this year after his back injury. 

Seeing is believing and taking a snapshot of one of the world's best wasn't an opportunity Linda was going to miss out on, No matter the angle.

"Tiger woods was right here. I got a picture of his backside I was so excited," says Linda Rzepecki.

Fans got an experience of the lifetime seeing a group of golf's great including Tiger and Phil Mickelson, once fierce rivals, turning a new lead and now sharing laughs playing the second nine.

Would you say because Tiger is playing in this year's Masters tournament there's a different type of buzz here?

I would absolutely say that. I think it's great to see Tiger coming out here and play with Phil. They haven't always seen the same side of the coin so to speak," says Bill Christ.

Did I forget to mention that Tuesday is only a practice round? It didn't matter to Linda and her husband who drove more than 10 years from Michigan to see this star-studded group. "Way worth it. I would have driven here 3 times as long to see how beautiful it is," she says.

But if today is any indication of what's to come later this week, these fans are expecting a tournament for the ages.

"To see the history that takes places here in Augusta and see the quality of golf these guys can exercise on a given basis, it's absolutely amazing," says Christ.

Tiger Woods tees of Thursday morning around 10:45

