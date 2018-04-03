Tiger Fever marks Woods' return to The Masters

Heading into the 2018 Masters Tournament, patrons were offered a special gift seeing several of the best golfers in the practice round. Of Course, one of the main story lines is how would Tiger Woods bounce back this year after his back injury. Seeing is believing and taking a snapshot of one of the world's best wasn't an opportunity Linda was going to miss out on, No matter the angle. "Tiger woods was right here. I got a picture of his backside I was so e...More >>
The Augusta Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire involving three structures near downtown Augusta. The fire broke out in an abandoned home in the 900 block of Cedar St. The fire spread to two other vacant homes, fully involving all three.More >>
They say there's no place like home. For caddy William Lanier, home is just one mile away from the sprawling fairways of Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan also calls Augusta home, living just about 10 minutes from the course.More >>
The 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National are some of the toughest in golf, even on a good day. But the wind has been known to stir at times, creating even more drama.More >>
The bicyclist was traveling south in the center turning lane of N. Belair Road. A Ford Explorer pulled out of the driveway of Small Wonders Day Care and struck the bicycle with the front of the SUV.More >>
