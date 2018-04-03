Fire claims 3 vacant homes in Augusta

The Richmond County Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire involving three structures near downtown Augusta.

The fire broke out in an abandoned home at 900 Cedar St. The fire spread to two other vacant homes, fully involving all three. Michael Meyer with Richmond County Fire tells FOX 54 that the fire is under control.

At this time, there is no word as to what caused the fire. We have a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.