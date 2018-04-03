Temporary road closure in Evans - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County wishes to inform the driving public of two temporary road closures in Evans Towne Center for the Grand Ole Rager Event. 

The first road closure is a continuation of the temporary closure of Evans Town Center Boulevard, from the rear entrance to Kroger to Ronald Reagan Drive and it is scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 09, 2018

The second road closure will be the closing of the roadway that runs parallel to and adjacent with the south side of Evans Towne Center Park.  This roadway starts on Evans Town Center Boulevard and heads to the back of the Evans Plaza Shopping Center (AKA Kroger Rd).  Both roadways will be closed to all thru traffic, beginning at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 05, 2018 and Kroger Rd will remain closed until midnight.

