Amen Corner notorious for swirling winds

The 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National are some of the toughest in golf, even on a good day. But the wind has been known to stir at times, creating even more drama.

“They got the swirling winds here so I know it’s pretty tricky for the players," said Robert Turfus, who was visiting the tournament from Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. "I feel for them. I’m not sure I’d be able to do this.”

“Sometimes you just play a little lower shot with a little more club but play it lower to keep it out of the wind,” added 14-year-old Stephen Hickham of Orlando.

“If it gets up into the air, the ball is going to be moving left, right, all over the place,” continued Turfus.

Shots in Amen Corner are never as easy as they seem.

“They’ve got to hit a high shot onto the 12th green so they’ve got some thinking, a lot,” explained Dan Barnfield of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The best of the best have a way of making it look easy.

“I’m absolutely amazed at how perfectly they hit the ball all the time,” said Turfus.

No matter what the weather.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.