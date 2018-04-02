2018 Masters Reception honoring local Pro's Vaughn Taylor & Jim Dent

Each year the Mayor hosts the annual Masters Reception giving people an experience who don't get to go to the Masters Tournament. This year the reception is honoring 2 standouts in the game who are both from the Augusta Area.

Nothing kicks off Masters Week then the Masters Reception in the C-S-R-A. Great weather and this year, it's honoring 2 golf pros.

"Great feeling to come home and be honored. It's one of those days you dream about," says Jim Dent.

"I can't believe it. Growing up here, from here to be honored this way is truly a great feeling and I'm very happy to be here," says Vaughn Taylor.

Jim Dent and Vaughn Taylor both were raised in Augusta. Dent graduated from Laney High School in 1960 and didn't take a traditional path in becoming a pro golfer. He started as a Caddie.

"Caddying is a great job today. Caddying is making more than when we played," he says.

For Taylor who studied at Augusta University before turning pro in 99, he's won 3 PGA Tours since. But when he initially got the call about being honored today, it took some time for it to sink in. "This is a little bit different, I'm a little bit out of my comfort zone but just looking to have fun and enjoy the day and enjoy this moment," says Taylor.

Fans in the Augusta Commons were treated to a live concert from Aiken's own Beth Splanger as well as fun and games for the kids. As Dent sits back looking at the current age of golf , he says he misses playing professionally for several reasons.

"You miss the traveling, you have to kind of balance your life. You don't have the million dollar a year coming in so you have to take a little bit and enjoy it and do the same thing you used to do," says Dent.

We did ask both Taylor and Dent who are their favorites entering the Master's Tournament. They say they're both excited to see Tiger play.

