Bicyclist killed in crash on N. Belair Rd.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a bicycle on N. Belair Road.

According to the sheriff's office, fifty-one-year-old Anthony Crisler was traveling south in the center turning lane of N. Belair Road on his bicycle. A Ford Explorer pulled out of the driveway of Small Wonders Day Care and struck the bicycle with the front of the SUV.

The Crisler was killed in the crash. The coroner's office will release the victim's name once next of kin has been notified.

