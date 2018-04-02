UPDATE: Suspect sought in Billie J Dr. shooting

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Billing J Drive in Augusta.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the hip. Investigators believe the shooting resulted from an argument over drugs that turned into a physical altercation.

The sheriff's office has identified twenty-one-year-old Matthew Jerrell Kelly, Jr. as a suspect in the shooting. Kelly is wanted for an aggravated assault. Kelly was last seen leaving the scene in a gray 2017 Jeep Renegade.

Kelly is known to frequent Salem Arms Apartments. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Kelly's whereabouts, please contact Inv. April Cody or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

