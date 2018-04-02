Man shot on Billie J Dr. in Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Billing J Drive in Augusta.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the hip. Investigators believe the shooting resulted from an argument over drugs that turned into a physical altercation.

Deputies believe they have identified a suspect, but are not releasing their name at this time. We will continue to follow this story and update as it develops.

