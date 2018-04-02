Man shot on Billie J Dr. in Augusta

The bicyclist was traveling south in the center turning lane of N. Belair Road. A Ford Explorer pulled out of the driveway of Small Wonders Day Care and struck the bicycle with the front of the SUV.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Billing J Drive. Deputies were called to the 4700 block of Billing J drive where a 19 year old male had been shot in the hip in what is believed to be an argument over drugs.More >>
The Richmond County sheriff's office is investigating an early morning shooting in Hephzibah. It happened just after 4 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of Boykin Road and Windsor Spring Road.More >>
A brand new golf shop has opened up at Augusta National. If you're headed out to the Masters, be sure to check out this new state of the art facility.More >>
