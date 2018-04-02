Augusta National debuts new Master gift shop - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta National debuts new Master gift shop

New Augusta National golf shop (source: Augusta National) New Augusta National golf shop (source: Augusta National)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A brand new golf shop has opened up at Augusta National.

If you're headed out to the Masters, be sure to check out this new state of the art facility. It's doubled in size and was built to accommodate more customers, complete with all the Masters and golf gear you could ever want.

