Rabid cat found in Martinez - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Rabid cat found in Martinez

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Department of Health has identified a rabid stray cat in Martinez.

On Mar. 28, a stray cat was picked up by a passerby in the area around The Pass & Fury's Ferry Road. The cat appeared to be injured and was and taken to a veterinary clinic. The cat was euthanized and tested for rabies. Everyone who is known to have had contact with the cat has been notified.

Residents living in the area should avoid contact with any stray or wild animals and make sure their pets are up to date on vaccinations.

If you have any information or suspect other animals are exhibiting abnormal signs in this area, please contact the Columbia County Health Department at 706-868-3330 or Columbia County Animal Services at 706-541-4077.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New Augusta National Golf Shop opens for patrons

    New Augusta National Golf Shop opens for patrons

    Monday, April 2 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-02 17:51:50 GMT
    New Augusta National golf shop (source: Augusta National)New Augusta National golf shop (source: Augusta National)
    New Augusta National golf shop (source: Augusta National)New Augusta National golf shop (source: Augusta National)
    Every year Augusta National seems to add some brand new addition to the course, this year it's the golf shop, opening to patrons for the first Masters Monday. "I spent $308, minus my rain jacket plus $150 so $458," said Hope Harrell & Cindy Hope. Built in just 255 days, the new facility has double the floor space and 25 percent more employees to help the patrons' shopping experience go a little bit smoother. You have no short selection of style, with 125 different typ...More >>
    Every year Augusta National seems to add some brand new addition to the course, this year it's the golf shop, opening to patrons for the first Masters Monday. "I spent $308, minus my rain jacket plus $150 so $458," said Hope Harrell & Cindy Hope. Built in just 255 days, the new facility has double the floor space and 25 percent more employees to help the patrons' shopping experience go a little bit smoother. You have no short selection of style, with 125 different typ...More >>

  • Augusta National debuts new Master gift shop

    Augusta National debuts new Master gift shop

    Monday, April 2 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-04-02 17:13:32 GMT
    New Augusta National golf shop (source: Augusta National)New Augusta National golf shop (source: Augusta National)
    New Augusta National golf shop (source: Augusta National)New Augusta National golf shop (source: Augusta National)

    A brand new golf shop has opened up at Augusta National. If you're headed out to the Masters, be sure to check out this new state of the art facility.

    More >>

    A brand new golf shop has opened up at Augusta National. If you're headed out to the Masters, be sure to check out this new state of the art facility.

    More >>

  • Mayor Davis, Fire Chief hold press conference addressing displaced families

    Mayor Davis, Fire Chief hold press conference addressing displaced families

    Monday, April 2 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-04-02 16:18:28 GMT
    Mayor Hardie Davie at press conference addressing families displaced from hotels during Masters Week 4/2/18 (WFXG)Mayor Hardie Davie at press conference addressing families displaced from hotels during Masters Week 4/2/18 (WFXG)

    Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. and Augusta Fire Chief Chris James will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday, Apr. 2 to address the displacement of families from extended-stay hotels during Masters Week.

    More >>

    Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. and Augusta Fire Chief Chris James will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday, Apr. 2 to address the displacement of families from extended-stay hotels during Masters Week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly