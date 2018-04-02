Rabid cat found in Martinez

The Columbia County Department of Health has identified a rabid stray cat in Martinez.

On Mar. 28, a stray cat was picked up by a passerby in the area around The Pass & Fury's Ferry Road. The cat appeared to be injured and was and taken to a veterinary clinic. The cat was euthanized and tested for rabies. Everyone who is known to have had contact with the cat has been notified.

Residents living in the area should avoid contact with any stray or wild animals and make sure their pets are up to date on vaccinations.

If you have any information or suspect other animals are exhibiting abnormal signs in this area, please contact the Columbia County Health Department at 706-868-3330 or Columbia County Animal Services at 706-541-4077.

