Rabid cat found in Martinez

A brand new golf shop has opened up at Augusta National. If you're headed out to the Masters, be sure to check out this new state of the art facility.More >>
Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. and Augusta Fire Chief Chris James will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday, Apr. 2 to address the displacement of families from extended-stay hotels during Masters Week.More >>
The Columbia County Department of Health has identified a rabid stray cat in Martinez. On Mar. 28, a stray cat was picked up by a passerby in the area around The Pass & Fury's Ferry Road. The cat appeared to be injured and was and taken to a veterinary clinic.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a forgery case. The incident happened on Mar. 15 at Kroger on Washington Road in Augusta.More >>
The South Carolina Medicaid Agency and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina will limit how many opioids doctors can prescribe to patients in some cases.More >>
The County of Greenville is suing numerous pharmaceutical companies amid a growing opioid substance abuse problem across the country.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
