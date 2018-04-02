Subject wanted for questioning in forgery case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a forgery case. The incident happened on Mar. 15 at Kroger on Washington Road in Augusta.

If you have any information about this case or are able to identify the subject, please contact Inv. William Hornsby at 706-821-1023 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020.

