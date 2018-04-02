Subject wanted for questioning in forgery case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a forgery case. The incident happened on Mar. 15 at Kroger on Washington Road in Augusta.More >>
Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. and Augusta Fire Chief Chris James will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday, Apr. 2 to address the displacement of families from extended-stay hotels during Masters Week.More >>
A hit-and-run suspect in Richmond County is now behind bars. Deputies arrested Melvin Turner on Sunday. He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.More >>
The Richmond County sheriff's office is investigating an early morning shooting in Hephzibah. It happened just after 4 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of Boykin Road and Windsor Spring Road.More >>
Take a drive down Washington Road in early April, and you’ll notice something a little different. “You’ll see them at grocery stores and you’ll see them at hotels,” said Fred Palmer, Vice President of golf business development for Club Car. “We have 83 cars out all over the Augusta area,” added Sarah Puls, marketing director for Club Car It's fitting for a week when Augusta transforms into the golf capital of the world.More >>
