Mayor Davis, fire chief hold press conference addressing displaced families

Mayor Hardie Davie at press conference addressing families displaced from hotels during Masters Week 4/2/18 (WFXG)

Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. and Augusta Fire Chief Chris James will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday, Apr. 2 to address the displacement of families from extended-stay hotels during Masters Week.

The press conference will be held at Augusta Fire Department headquarters on Deans Bridge Road. We will update this story after the press conference.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.