Shooting in Hephzibah - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Shooting in Hephzibah

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County sheriff's office is investigating an early morning shooting in Hephzibah.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of Boykin Road and Windsor Spring Road.

FOX 54 is working to obtain more information. We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Subject wanted for questioning in forgery case

    Subject wanted for questioning in forgery case

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-04-02 14:50:57 GMT
    Subject wanted for questioning in forgery case 3/15/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Subject wanted for questioning in forgery case 3/15/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
    Subject wanted for questioning in forgery case 3/15/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Subject wanted for questioning in forgery case 3/15/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a forgery case. The incident happened on Mar. 15 at Kroger on Washington Road in Augusta.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a forgery case. The incident happened on Mar. 15 at Kroger on Washington Road in Augusta.

    More >>

  • Mayor Davis, fire chief hold press conference addressing displaced families

    Mayor Davis, fire chief hold press conference addressing displaced families

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-04-02 14:21:17 GMT
    Mayor Hardie Davie at press conference addressing families displaced from hotels during Masters Week 4/2/18 (WFXG)Mayor Hardie Davie at press conference addressing families displaced from hotels during Masters Week 4/2/18 (WFXG)

    Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. and Augusta Fire Chief Chris James will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday, Apr. 2 to address the displacement of families from extended-stay hotels during Masters Week.

    More >>

    Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. and Augusta Fire Chief Chris James will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday, Apr. 2 to address the displacement of families from extended-stay hotels during Masters Week.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Ellis St. hit-and-run suspect in jail

    UPDATE: Ellis St. hit-and-run suspect in jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-04-02 11:11:34 GMT
    Source: Richmond County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Richmond County Sheriff's Office

    A hit-and-run suspect in Richmond County is now behind bars. Deputies arrested Melvin Turner on Sunday.  He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

    More >>

    A hit-and-run suspect in Richmond County is now behind bars. Deputies arrested Melvin Turner on Sunday.  He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly