Club Cars line the streets of Augusta for a cause

By Pierce Legeion, Meteorologist
Club Cars line the streets of Augusta in the annual Masters tradition (WFXG) Club Cars line the streets of Augusta in the annual Masters tradition (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Take a drive down Washington Road in early April, and you’ll notice something a little different.

“You’ll see them at grocery stores and you’ll see them at hotels,” said Fred Palmer, Vice President of golf business development for Club Car.

“We have 83 cars out all over the Augusta area,” added Sarah Puls, marketing director for Club Car

It's fitting for a week when Augusta transforms into the golf capital of the world.

“For about 25 years we’ve been doing it," said Palmer. "It began very small with some people around the community saying I’d really like a golf cart to put in front of my business,and then others saw and it kind of morphed to today.”

And if you think you can look but not touch, think again.

Club Car is actually banking on people wanting to get up close and personal with their vehicles. That’s why they’re actually encouraging you to hop on in, snap a quick selfie, and upload it to social media, all for a good cause.

“We’re partnering with the First Tee of Augusta and we’re doing a contest,” said Palmer.

“I felt confident that having my dog, Sammie, with me to take our selfie together would help me win the selfie contest,” added Puls.

“It benefits the First Tee of Augusta which is about life skills and also introducing young people to golf,” said Palmer.

“We’re hoping to raise $1500,” said Puls. “Use #clubcarforacause when you post your selfies on Instagram.”

Grab your crew and selfie it up. And who knows, it could be the best shot you see all week long.

