Two injured after shooting on Sullivan Road in Augusta

Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting in Augusta.

Deputies were called out to Sullivan Road at about 8:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found a large group of people and multiple people had been shot. A man was shot in the thigh and a woman was shot in the foot. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say there were many conflicting accounts at the scene. FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.