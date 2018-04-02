Two injured after shooting on Sullivan Road in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Two injured after shooting on Sullivan Road in Augusta

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting in Augusta.

Deputies were called out to Sullivan Road at about 8:30 p.m.  When they got to the scene, they found a large group of people and multiple people had been shot.  A man was shot in the thigh and a woman was shot in the foot.  They were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say there were many conflicting accounts at the scene.  FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Two injured after shooting on Sullivan Road in Augusta

    Two injured after shooting on Sullivan Road in Augusta

    Monday, April 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:15:20 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting in Augusta. Deputies were called out to Sullivan Road at about 8:30 p.m.  When they got to the scene, they found a large group of people and multiple people had been shot. 

    More >>

    Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting in Augusta. Deputies were called out to Sullivan Road at about 8:30 p.m.  When they got to the scene, they found a large group of people and multiple people had been shot. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Hit-and-run suspect in jail

    UPDATE: Hit-and-run suspect in jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 12:02 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:02:10 GMT
    Source: Richmond County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Richmond County Sheriff's Office

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Melvin Ernest Turner, the driver of a vehicle they say hit a five-year-old girl then fled the scene Wednesday night. The hit-and-run happened on Ellis Street in Augusta.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Melvin Ernest Turner, the driver of a vehicle they say hit a five-year-old girl then fled the scene Wednesday night. The hit-and-run happened on Ellis Street in Augusta.

    More >>

  • Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center holding Career Expo

    Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center holding Career Expo

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-04-02 03:45:38 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center will be holding a Career Expo this month. It will be on April 27 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is free.  The Health Center is located at 1135 Gregg Highway in Aiken.

    More >>

    The Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center will be holding a Career Expo this month. It will be on April 27 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is free.  The Health Center is located at 1135 Gregg Highway in Aiken.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly