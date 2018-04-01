Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center holding Career Expo

The Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center will be holding a Career Expo this month.

It will be on April 27 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is free. The Health Center is located at 1135 Gregg Highway in Aiken.

You can network with hiring mangers and existing employees. It includes a full facility tour and mental health gift bags. They ask that you RSVP and lunch will be provided. You can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aiken-barnwell-mental-health-center-career-fair-tickets-43855740701 or contact the HR manager Travis Wilcher at (803) 508-7809.

The available positions are for Master's level clinicians and those that are licensure eligible. You can submit resumes on the spot for these available positions: human services coordinator I, human services coordinator I/MHP (school based) and human services coordinator I/MST. They're looking to fill full-time positions.

