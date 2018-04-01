Man wanted for questioning in theft

Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday night after a shooting in Augusta. Deputies were called out to Sullivan Road at about 8:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found a large group of people and multiple people had been shot.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for Melvin Ernest Turner, the driver of a vehicle they say hit a five-year-old girl then fled the scene Wednesday night. The hit-and-run happened on Ellis Street in Augusta.More >>
The Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center will be holding a Career Expo this month. It will be on April 27 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is free. The Health Center is located at 1135 Gregg Highway in Aiken.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for questioning. Investigators say the man pictured is wanted for questioning in regards to theft by taking, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.More >>
There will be some temporary road closures in Evans Towne Center for this week's Rock Fore Dough event. The first one is a continuation of the closure of Evans Towne Center Boulevard from the rear entrance to Kroger to Ronald Reagan Drive. It will reopen on Monday, April 9.More >>
