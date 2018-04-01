Man wanted for questioning in theft

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for questioning. Investigators say the man pictured is wanted for questioning in regards to theft by taking, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Investigator Kris Lapham at (706) 821-1455 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821- 1080.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.