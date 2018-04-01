Temporary Road Closures for Rock Fore Dough - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Temporary Road Closures for Rock Fore Dough

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Source: Columbia County Traffic Engineering
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

There will be some temporary road closures in Evans Towne Center for this week's Rock Fore Dough event.

The first one is a continuation of the closure of Evans Towne Center Boulevard from the rear entrance to Kroger to Ronald Reagan Drive.  It will reopen on Monday, April 9.

The second is the closing of the road that runs parallel to and adjacent with the south side of Evans Towne Center Park.  This road begins on Evans Town Center Boulevard and goes to the back of Evans Plaza Shopping Center (Kroger Road).  Both roadways will be closed to all thru traffic starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Kroger Road will remain closed until midnight.

